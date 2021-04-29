New Suzuki GSX-S1000 Revealed, India Bound?

After teasing the new Suzuki GSX-S1000 in early April 2021, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has now revealed its latest litre-class sportbike. The updated model of the GSX-S1000 features several cosmetic and design changes, a more powerful and eco-friendly engine, and a comprehensive electronics package.

The new Suzuki GSX-S1000 flaunts a much modern, sharper, and sportier design than its predecessor. Perhaps, the most eye-catching element of the new motorcycle is its vertically stacked LED headlights with an aggressive-looking headlight mask. The extended fuel tank shrouds and radiator shrouds also add to the overall styling of the machine. They also appear to be more aerodynamic in nature. The side profile of the new GSX-S1000 has been improved thanks to the split seats, sculpted fuel tank, and a compact yet sporty exhaust.

Bringing the new Suzuki GSX-S1000 to life is a 999cc inline 4-cylinder DOHC engine that is capable of pumping out 150bhp at 11,000 rpm and 108Nm at 9,500 rpm. The motor has been worked upon to meet the stricter emission regulations. Suzuki has used new intake and exhaust camshaft profiles. The company says that the new GSX-S1000 has a strong bottom end and gains 5bhp when compared to the previous model.

In terms of electronics, the new Suzuki GSX-S1000 comes equipped with a 5-stage traction control system, 3 riding modes, bi-directional quick-shifter, auto-blipper, Suzuki easy start-stop system, and more. All the settings can be altered via the switchgear and the new digital instrument cluster. As for the hardware, there’s a pair of 43mm USD KYB forks with fully adjustable damping, rebound, compression and spring preload settings for the front suspension duties. For the rear, there’s a monoshock that is also adjustable for rebound and preload. Suzuki is also offering a wide range of optional accessories.

Regarding the availability of the new Suzuki GSX-S1000 in the Indian market, the company hasn’t released any official statement. However, considering that the previous model of the litre-class naked motorcycle was on sale in the country, Suzuki should launch the new one eventually. Internationally, the new GSX-S1000 will have 3 colour options - Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Matte Mechanical Grey, and Glass Sparkle Black.

