A2 Licence-Friendly Suzuki GSX-S950 to Launch in Europe in August

Considering the different driving licence parameters in Europe, Suzuki Motorcycle has come up with the new Suzuki GSX-S950 for its customers in the region. It’s basically a detuned and lower-spec model of the GSX-S1000 and is, thus, A2 licence-friendly.

The Suzuki GSX-S950 has the same inline 4-cylinder engine that the company uses in the GSX-S1000. However, it has been detuned to churn out 95 PS at 7,800 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Now, this power output can be further reduced to 47.5 PS making the motorcycle compliant for A2 licence holders.

Also Read: New Suzuki GSX-S1000 Revealed, India Bound?

Apart from the dropped power and torque output figures, the Suzuki GSX-S950 has also been given lower-spec equipment when compared to its litre-class sibling. For example, instead of Brembo, we have Tokico 4-piston calipers. Similarly, the front KYB forks are non-adjustable. In terms of electronics, there is a 3-mode traction control along with Suzuki’s low rpm assist feature that would prevent the GSX-S950 from stalling out at starts and low speed.

While the Suzuki GSX-S950 is indeed a detuned and lower-spec version of the GSX-S1000, there isn’t any major difference between these two motorcycles in terms of aesthetics. Perhaps, the most eye-catching element of these machines is the vertically stacked LED headlights with an aggressive-looking headlight mask. The extended fuel tank shrouds and radiator shrouds also add to the overall styling. They also appear to be more aerodynamic in nature. The side profile looks engaging thanks to the split seats, sculpted fuel tank, and a compact yet sporty exhaust.

The GSX-S1000 is available in 3 colour options - Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Matte Mechanical Grey, and Glass Sparkle Black. On the other hand, the GSX-S950 will also have 3 paint schemes - White/Red, Matte Black and Metallic Triton Blue. The pricing of the new GSX-S950 hasn’t been revealed yet but the motorcycle is expected to be launched in Europe in August.

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.