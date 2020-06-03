Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) brochure leaked ahead of Chinese launch

03/06/2020 - 23:54 | ,  ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

The new and very sporty Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) will be launched in China on 16 June 2020. The brochure of the twin-cylinder motorcycle has been leaked just days before its launch. Its pictures have been added in the image gallery at the end of the story.

Although most of the details of the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) were already known, the leaked brochure of the motorcycle confirms that the naked streetfighter will be available in 3 colour options, namely Red, White and Black, and also that it will feature a hazard light switch.

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Dimensions

AspectMeasurements
Length2075 mm
Width720 mm
Height1050 mm
Wheelbase1420 mm
Ground clearance158 mm
Seat height785 mm
Kerb weight177 kg

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Specs

The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is powered by a 298 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which comes with a SOHC setup. It pumps out 21.5 kW or 29.23 PS of power and 27.8 Nm of torque. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

AspectSpecifications
Engine typeSOHC, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled
Displacement298 cc
Bore x Stroke57.3 mm x 57.8 mm
Compression ratio11.5: 1
Max power output21.5 kW or 29.23 PS at 8,500 rpm
Max torque output27.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm
Transmission6-speed

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Features

There are no two ways about the fact that the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is a fabulous-looking motorcycle. It features an alluring full-LED headlamp that has integrated LED DRLs, golden USD front forks and many more attractive features:

  • Push and pull throttle cable
  • Clip-on handlebars
  • Fully-digital instrument cluster
  • Side-mounted sporty exhaust
  • Step up seats
  • Attractive alloy wheels
  • USB charging
  • Backlit switchgear

The anchoring duties are handled by a 298 mm petal front disc with a dual-piston calliper and a smaller petal rear disc with a single-piston calliper. Dual-channel Bosch ABS has also been provided to govern the braking system.

Suzuki Gsx S300 Haojue Dr300 Equipment
There are no two ways about the fact that the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is a fabulous-looking motorcycle.

Also Read: Suzuki introduces ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program in India

The price of the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) will be revealed on 16 June 2020. It is being anticipated that the new 300 cc naked bike would cost around CNY 33,000-35,000 (INR 3,50,433 - INR 3,71,672).

[Source: newmotor.com.cn]

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Brochure - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest