Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) brochure leaked ahead of Chinese launch

The new and very sporty Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) will be launched in China on 16 June 2020. The brochure of the twin-cylinder motorcycle has been leaked just days before its launch. Its pictures have been added in the image gallery at the end of the story.

Although most of the details of the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) were already known, the leaked brochure of the motorcycle confirms that the naked streetfighter will be available in 3 colour options, namely Red, White and Black, and also that it will feature a hazard light switch.

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 2075 mm Width 720 mm Height 1050 mm Wheelbase 1420 mm Ground clearance 158 mm Seat height 785 mm Kerb weight 177 kg

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Specs

The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is powered by a 298 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which comes with a SOHC setup. It pumps out 21.5 kW or 29.23 PS of power and 27.8 Nm of torque. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

Aspect Specifications Engine type SOHC, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled Displacement 298 cc Bore x Stroke 57.3 mm x 57.8 mm Compression ratio 11.5: 1 Max power output 21.5 kW or 29.23 PS at 8,500 rpm Max torque output 27.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm Transmission 6-speed

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Features

There are no two ways about the fact that the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is a fabulous-looking motorcycle. It features an alluring full-LED headlamp that has integrated LED DRLs, golden USD front forks and many more attractive features:

Push and pull throttle cable

Clip-on handlebars

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Side-mounted sporty exhaust

Step up seats

Attractive alloy wheels

USB charging

Backlit switchgear

The anchoring duties are handled by a 298 mm petal front disc with a dual-piston calliper and a smaller petal rear disc with a single-piston calliper. Dual-channel Bosch ABS has also been provided to govern the braking system.

Also Read: Suzuki introduces ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program in India

The price of the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) will be revealed on 16 June 2020. It is being anticipated that the new 300 cc naked bike would cost around CNY 33,000-35,000 (INR 3,50,433 - INR 3,71,672).

[Source: newmotor.com.cn]