Suzuki GSX-8R Launched in India with OBD-2B Compliance

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the 2025 GSX-8R in the country, now updated to meet OBD-2B emission norms. Priced at ₹9.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the GSX-8R brings a performance-packed yet regulation-ready offering to Suzuki’s big bike portfolio.

At the heart of the GSX-8R lies a 776cc parallel-twin DOHC engine with a 270-degree crankshaft, offering V-twin-like character and a strong low-end torque. Suzuki’s patented Cross Balancer ensures reduced vibration and smoother engine operation.

The motorcycle features the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which includes multiple electronic aids like ride modes (SDMS), traction control, bi-directional quickshifter, ride-by-wire throttle, and low RPM assist for smoother urban rides.

In terms of hardware, the GSX-8R gets SHOWA SFF-BP inverted front forks and a link-type mono-shock rear suspension with preload adjustment. Braking is handled by dual 310 mm discs with radial-mounted four-piston calipers up front. The bike runs on Dunlop RoadSport 2 radial tyres mounted on lightweight cast aluminium wheels.

Visually, it stands out with a mass-forward stance, aerodynamic fairing, stacked hexagonal LED headlights, and clip-on handlebars.

The GSX-8R is available in three colours: Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Matte Sword Silver, and Metallic Matte Black No.2. Now compliant with the latest emission standards, it continues to offer a compelling mix of tech, performance, and styling for Indian sportbike enthusiasts.