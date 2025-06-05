2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Launched with New Colours and OBD-2B Compliance

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2025 V-Strom 800DE, now compliant with OBD-2B emission norms and available in three fresh colour schemes. Priced at ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the updated ADV is now on sale at Suzuki’s big bike dealerships across India.

The new colour options include:

Pearl Tech White with blue rims

Champion Yellow No.2 with black body panels and blue rims

Glass Sparkle Black with grey-red graphics and black rims

At its core, the V-Strom 800DE retains the 776cc parallel-twin DOHC engine with a 270-degree crank, offering a refined low-end response and a V-twin-like rumble. Designed for serious adventure, it features a rugged steel frame, 220mm ground clearance, and Showa suspension with 220mm travel at both ends — the most ever in the V-Strom lineup.

A 21-inch front wheel with wire spokes and Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres ensures traction on rough terrain. Riders also benefit from a generous 20-litre fuel tank and a comprehensive electronics suite including Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), Traction Control with Gravel Mode, Bi-directional Quick Shifter, ride-by-wire throttle, and ABS with dual modes.