Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 prices revised - IAB Report

The Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 was introduced in March this year. The prices of the 155cc fully-faired motorcycle have now been revised.

The Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black colour options of the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 were launched at INR 1,21,871* whereas the Metallic Triton Blue or MotoGP edition of the motorcycle retailed at INR 1,22,900*. Suzuki has hiked the prices of all three colour choices. However, the features and specifications of the motorbike remain the same.

Colour Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Gixxer SF BS6 Metallic Sonic Silver/Glass Sparkle Black INR 1,21,871 INR 1,23,940 INR 2,069 Gixxer SF BS6 Metallic Triton Blue or MotoGP edition INR 1,22,900 INR 1,24,970 INR 2,070

In terms of aesthetics, the Gixxer SF BS6 is very similar to its elder sibling, the Gixxer SF 250 BS6, which have also received a price hike recently. It features a very attractive LED headlamp along with a sporty front fairing with an aerodynamic design. The twin muffler and the split seat set up impart a sportier stance to the side profile of the motorcycle. The sculpted fuel tank inspires confidence to the rider. Suzuki has also included a fully-digital instrument cluster with a gear position indicator.

Powering the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 is a 155cc single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled unit which comes with fuel injection for crisp throttle response, enhanced fuel efficiency, and improved performance. The SOHC mill is capable of producing 13.6 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The powerplant is coupled to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 has a seat height of 795 mm and 165 mm of ground clearance. It measures 2,025 mm in length, 715 mm in width, and is 1,035 mm tall.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi