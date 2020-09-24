Suzuki Gixxer models to get new colour options very soon

Suzuki has announced that it will introduce new colour options for the Gixxer models. The company took to its social media channels to share this news, however, it did not make it clear as to which Gixxer bikes will get the new colours, whether it will be the Gixxer (150cc) or the Gixxer 250 or both.

Suzuki will launch new colour options for the Gixxer models to commemorate its 100th anniversary. The Japanese brand has shown the same gesture for several products in the international markets. For example, the Suzuki GSX-R1000R MotoGP edition was launched in Japan earlier this year. The same livery was introduced in the USA this month.

Currently, the Suzuki Gixxer, which recently got a price hike, is available in three colour options including the Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Sonic Silver, and Metallic Triton Blue. These colour options are also available with the fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF. While the bigger Gixxer SF 250 gets a MotoGP livery, its younger sibling does not. On the other hand, the Gixxer 250’s colour palette consists of only two options. There is a single-tone Metallic Matte Black and then a dual-tone Metallic Matte Silver/Metallic Matte Black.

It would be interesting to see which Suzuki Gixxer models will get new paint schemes. The new colour options might just bring some added sales figures for the company during the upcoming festive season in our country.

Also Read: Gixxer SF 250 BS6 becomes the 5 millionth unit to roll out from Suzuki’s Gurugram plant

Earlier this month, Suzuki has given the Burgman Street 125 a brand-new blue colour option. Called the Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue, this new paint scheme brings some freshness to the maxi-scooter and should lure in more buyers. In a statement, Suzuki said that it is confident that this new colour will find appeal, especially amongst the youth given the sporty look for enhanced road presence.

Can you guess what would be the new colour options that Suzuki is going to introduce for the Gixxer models?