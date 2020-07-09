Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price hiked by INR 2K - IAB Report

Suzuki has increased the price of the Gixxer BS6 by INR 2,070. This is the first time that the 155cc naked motorcycle has received a price hike after its BS6 update.

The Suzuki Gixxer BS6 was launched in March this year along with the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6. It was priced at INR 1,11,871*. Now, after the price revision, it retails at INR 1,13,941*. As expected, the specifications and features of the motorbike are left untouched.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Suzuki Gixxer BS6 INR 1,11,871 INR 1,13,941 INR 2,070

There is no doubt that the Gixxer looks identical to its elder quarter-litre sibling Gixxer 250. Feature such as the single-piece LED headlamp, unique LED taillamp, sporty dual-barrel exhaust, split seats, rear tyre hugger, sculpted fuel tank are similar to that of the bigger Gixxer. Suzuki has also provided a compact fully digital instrument cluster which shows information such as speed, revs, fuel level, odometer, clock, etc.

Powering the Suzuki Gixxer BS6 is a 155cc single-cylinder engine which comes with Suzuki’s SEP technology and fuel injection. It has been tuned to produce a maximum power of 13.6 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 5-speed unit.

As far as the cycle parts are concerned, the Gixxer BS6 is equipped with a pair of 41 mm large-diameter telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock for carrying out the suspension duties. The braking force is derived from disc brakes at both the ends that are aided by an ABS.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 price hiked for the first time

In related news, Suzuki has also increased the price of the Gixxer SF BS6. The 155cc fully-faired motorcycle now comes at a starting price of INR 1,23,940*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi