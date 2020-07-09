Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price hiked by INR 2K - IAB Report

Suzuki has increased the price of the Gixxer BS6 by INR 2,070. This is the first time that the 155cc naked motorcycle has received a price hike after its BS6 update.

Powering the Suzuki Gixxer BS6 is a 155cc single-cylinder engine which comes with Suzuki’s SEP technology and fuel injection.

The Suzuki Gixxer BS6 was launched in March this year along with the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6. It was priced at INR 1,11,871*. Now, after the price revision, it retails at INR 1,13,941*. As expected, the specifications and features of the motorbike are left untouched.

ModelOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
Suzuki Gixxer BS6INR 1,11,871INR 1,13,941INR 2,070

There is no doubt that the Gixxer looks identical to its elder quarter-litre sibling Gixxer 250. Feature such as the single-piece LED headlamp, unique LED taillamp, sporty dual-barrel exhaust, split seats, rear tyre hugger, sculpted fuel tank are similar to that of the bigger Gixxer. Suzuki has also provided a compact fully digital instrument cluster which shows information such as speed, revs, fuel level, odometer, clock, etc.

Powering the Suzuki Gixxer BS6 is a 155cc single-cylinder engine which comes with Suzuki’s SEP technology and fuel injection. It has been tuned to produce a maximum power of 13.6 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 5-speed unit.

As far as the cycle parts are concerned, the Gixxer BS6 is equipped with a pair of 41 mm large-diameter telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock for carrying out the suspension duties. The braking force is derived from disc brakes at both the ends that are aided by an ABS.

In related news, Suzuki has also increased the price of the Gixxer SF BS6. The 155cc fully-faired motorcycle now comes at a starting price of INR 1,23,940*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Suzuki Gixxer - Image Gallery

