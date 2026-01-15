Suzuki GIXXER 250 Range Gets Fresh Colours and Updated Graphics

Suzuki Motorcycle India has refreshed its popular 250cc line-up with new colour options and updated graphics for the GIXXER SF 250 and GIXXER 250. The update adds visual appeal to two motorcycles that are already known for blending everyday usability with sporty performance.

The fully-faired GIXXER SF 250, recognised for its aerodynamic design and refined road manners, is now available in two new shades: Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Glacier White with Metallic Mat Platinum Silver. These join the existing Metallic Triton Blue with Pearl Glacier White option. The naked GIXXER 250, with its muscular stance and agile character, now comes in three new colour combinations: Pearl Glacier White with Metallic Mat Platinum Silver, Metallic Triton Blue with Glass Sparkle Black, and Glass Sparkle Black.

Both motorcycles are powered by a 250cc single-cylinder engine with a single overhead camshaft layout, producing 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. Suzuki’s Eco Performance (SEP) technology and the Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) deliver smooth, linear acceleration while keeping fuel efficiency and durability in check.

Built around a lightweight and rigid chassis, the GIXXER duo offers a balance of sharp handling, straight-line stability and comfortable ergonomics. Features include LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with Suzuki Ride Connect, newly designed 10-spoke alloy wheels with a brushed finish, and Suzuki’s Easy Start System.

The GIXXER SF 250 is priced at INR 1,89,768 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the GIXXER 250 starts at INR 1,81,517. Both models are available across Suzuki dealerships in India, with the SF 250 also offered in a flex-fuel E85-compliant version.