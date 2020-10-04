Suzuki Gixxer 250 now available in a new paint scheme

Along with adding two new colour options for the smaller Gixxer, Suzuki has also given the more powerful Gixxer 250 a new paint scheme. Called the Metallic Triton Blue, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 new colour has been launched in India ahead of the upcoming festive season. As a result, it is expected to lure in more buyers and help the company attain a bigger sales figure.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 new colour is similar to the new Metallic Triton Blue shade of the 155cc Gixxer. It features blue body panels including the pillion grab rail, however, the side panels have been left black. Also, the alloy wheels are finished in black and wear intermittent yellow pinstriping. There is a large ‘Suzuki’ decal that occupies some part of the fuel tank and fuel tank extensions.

The new colour option should ignite interest in potential buyers. It will be sold along with the old Metallic Matte Black, which is also a nice paint scheme. For both the shades, Suzuki is charging INR 1,24,970*.

As expected, except for the cosmetic upgrade, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 gets nothing else new. In terms of looks, it is quite identical to its younger sibling. However, it packs in more punch thanks to the 249cc, single-cylinder engine. It is an oil-cooled motor which is BS6-compliant. It produces 26.5 PS of maximum power at 9300 rpm and the peak torque of 22.2 Nm kicks in at 7300 rpm. Handling the transmission duties here is a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Suzuki has planned something big for 7 October 2020

The quarter-litre Gixxer has been appreciated by the enthusiasts. It had received good reviews and thus, is one of the key players in the segment. And at INR 1.24 lakh*, it kind of justifies every single penny. Don’t you think so?