World Premiere: Skoda Vision IN SUV unveiled in India, to be launched in Q2 2021

The Skoda Vision IN concept has made its world premiere at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Media Night. The production version of this concept, a Kia Seltos rivaling premium B-SUV, will be launched in Q2 2021 (April-June 2021).

As opposed to the Skoda Kamiq, the Skoda Vision IN has a proper SUV design with higher ground clearance, a more imposing front fascia and a tougher overall design. The most distinctive angle is the front, where the Indian model flaunts bigger, upswept split headlamps, a larger radiator grille with solid ribs, a visibly higher-set bonnet, split air intakes and a more prominent skid plate. At the rear, the upper and lower lights give the signature C-shape. That rounds up the exterior design.

Inside, the Skoda Vision IN concept has a minimalist design, and most of that will be seen in the production version. An elegantly crafted horizontal dashboard arranged in tiers, along with a crystal on the top, neatly hidden central AC vents and intricately carved outer-end AC vents reflect the SUV’s sophisticated character. Two large displays, one being a touchscreen infotainment system and one a fully digital instrument cluster, emphasise the SUV’s advancement when it comes to onboard electronics. The floor console has lots of room for storage and houses an ultra-compact gearshift lever.

The Skoda Vision IN SUV is 4.26 metres long. Its production version will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform and compete with the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. It will likely be offered with a 115 PS 1.0L TSI petrol engine and maybe even a 130 PS 1.5L TSI-Evo petrol engine. Transmission choices should include 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. An AWD system won’t be available, not even as an option.