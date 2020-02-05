Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI has been officially unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. It will be launched in the country in April this year.

The Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI is a sign of things to come in the BS-VI Skoda Rapid carline that will be launched in April this year. While the BS-IV range is available with 1.5L MPI naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5L TDI turbocharged diesel engines, the BS-IV range will be powered by a 1.0L TSI turbocharged petrol engine.

The new engine in question is the unit powering the Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI seen here. Unlike the soon-to-be-discontinued engines, it’s a three-cylinder unit. While the 1.2L TSI engine available in the VW Polo and VW Vento carlines is an import, the 1.0L TSI engine seen in this Skoda will be locally manufactured unit. The VW Polo and VW Vento carlines also will switch to this engine in the coming months. This engine will be offered even in the upcoming MQB A0 IN SUVs - the Skoda Vision IN concept’s production version and the VW Taigun.

In a not-so-distant future, the 1.0L TSI engine will pave way for Skoda and Volkswagen’s first CNG cars in India, one of which could be the Skoda Rapid.

Skoda hasn’t revealed the output figures of the Rapid Monte Carlo’s 1.0L TSI engine. Internationally, this engine is offered in various Volkswagen Group models, generally in 95 PS/175 Nm and 115 PS/200 Nm versions. The 95 PS/175 Nm version is offered with 5-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission choices. The 115 PS/200 Nm version is offered with 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission choices.