Production Skoda Vision IN SUV (Hyundai Creta rival) - IAB Rendering

The Skoda Vision IN SUV concept's production version will be the first product from Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 project. IAB's master designer Shoeb Kalania has produced a rendering to show how the production version may look like.

The production version of the Skoda Vision IN won't look much different from the concept model. It will sport a masculine appearance with high ground clearance and tough styling. With its two-part upswept headlights, large radiator grille with solid ribs, high-set, wide bonnet, aggressively designed large side air intakes and skid plate (front), it will boast a fairly impressive front fascia. The bright orange metallic colour further contributes to its alluring looks.

On the sides, the production Skoda premium B-SUV features strong and masculine body lines with pronounced wheel arches with blacked-out cladding and sporty alloy wheels. The concept was seen with 19-inch wheels, but the production-spec model may roll on 17-inch wheels. The conventional roofline lends a traditional SUV stance. Overall, the Skoda Vision IN is a very promising looking SUV which incorporates a very neat and smart exterior design.

Inside, the production-spec Vision IN will have a dashboard layout very similar to the one seen on its concept model. It will feature a floating infotainment system display and a very intuitive virtual instrument cluster designed to make driving less distractive. Also, a part of the package will be a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Skoda will likely offer the Vision IN concept's production version with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine (115 PS/200 Nm) and a 1.5-litre TSI-Evo petrol engine (150 PS/250 Nm). 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic should be the transmission choices. An AWD system won't be available.