Production Skoda Vision IN SUV (Hyundai Creta rival) - IAB Rendering

11/02/2020
The Skoda Vision IN SUV concept's production version will be the first product from Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 project. IAB's master designer Shoeb Kalania has produced a rendering to show how the production version may look like.

The Skoda Vision IN SUV will likely be launched in April 2021.

The production version of the Skoda Vision IN won't look much different from the concept model. It will sport a masculine appearance with high ground clearance and tough styling. With its two-part upswept headlights, large radiator grille with solid ribs, high-set, wide bonnet, aggressively designed large side air intakes and skid plate (front), it will boast a fairly impressive front fascia. The bright orange metallic colour further contributes to its alluring looks.

On the sides, the production Skoda premium B-SUV features strong and masculine body lines with pronounced wheel arches with blacked-out cladding and sporty alloy wheels. The concept was seen with 19-inch wheels, but the production-spec model may roll on 17-inch wheels. The conventional roofline lends a traditional SUV stance. Overall, the Skoda Vision IN is a very promising looking SUV which incorporates a very neat and smart exterior design.

Inside, the production-spec Vision IN will have a dashboard layout very similar to the one seen on its concept model. It will feature a floating infotainment system display and a very intuitive virtual instrument cluster designed to make driving less distractive. Also, a part of the package will be a large touchscreen infotainment system.

The wraparound dashboard of the Skoda Vision IN concept emphasises the SUV’s width and aims to create a sense of spaciousness.

Skoda will likely offer the Vision IN concept's production version with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine (115 PS/200 Nm) and a 1.5-litre TSI-Evo petrol engine (150 PS/250 Nm). 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic should be the transmission choices. An AWD system won't be available.

