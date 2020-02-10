BS-VI Skoda Rapid to be 25% more fuel efficient, as economical as a Maruti Ciaz

The Skoda Rapid will soon get a BS-VI upgrade in India. The revised premium sedan will be almost 25% more efficient and deliver fuel economy very close to that of Maruti Ciaz.

While the BS-IV Skoda Rapid, is offered with 1.5L MPI petrol and 1.5L TDI diesel engines, the BS-VI Skoda Rapid will be available with an all-new 1.0L TSI petrol engine. The 1.0L TSI petrol engine is a turbocharged three-cylinder unit is part of the EA211 engine family. In Europe, Volkswagen Group offers it in 95 PS/175 Nm, 110 PS/200 Nm and 115 PS/200 Nm versions.

Skoda has confirmed that the BS-VI Rapid’s 1.0L TSI engine will deliver a maximum power of 110 PS. This indicates that the maximum torque rating will be 200 Nm. Thanks to this engine, the fuel economy will improve by up to 25% and reach the levels of BS-VI Maruti Ciaz.

“The new car comes equipped with a 1.0-litre TSI engine that gives more power than the existing 1.6 MPI, topped with an improved fuel economy of up to 25% and almost 20 km/l,” says Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda (India). “

For the record, the BS-VI Maruti Ciaz’s fuel economy rating is 20.65 km/l (MT)/20.04 km/l (AT). The 1.0L TSI engine of the BS-VI Skoda Rapid will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. An automatic transmission option will be available.

The BS-IV Skoda Rapid is priced from INR 8,81,916 (ex-showroom Delhi). It will be discontinued by March. Around the same time, the BS-VI version with the new engine will be launched. Like now, there will be a Monte Carlo variant in the BS-VI era. In fact, the BS-VI Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo is on display at Auto Expo 2020, as seen in the images in this story.