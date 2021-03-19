Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta - Detailed Comparison On Paper

Skoda globally unveiled the all-new Kushaq in India yesterday and first impressions are really very positive. The Skoda Kushaq has everything it needs to be a successful product in India - style, tons of features, good driving dynamics, safety and potent engines. The Kushaq is the first Skoda Auto Volkswagen India product that is underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. Given the fact that the Kushaq has 95% localized content, pricing should be very competitive too. A comparison with the Hyundai Creta - the best selling SUV in this segment - is thus inevitable. So here we are comparing the specs, dimensions, design and features of the Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta.

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta - Dimensions

Dimensions Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Length 4,221mm 4,300mm Width 1,760mm 1,790mm Height 1,612mm 1,635mm Wheelbase 2,651mm 2,610mm

A look at the dimensions reveal that the Creta is longer, taller and wider than the Kushaq and by a considerable margin in some aspects. The Kushaq does actually look a tad bit smaller than the Creta even with naked eyes. That said, the size of the Kushaq should be very convenient for most Indian roads. Where the Kushaq does have an edge over the Creta is with its wheelbase, which is the longest in the segment. That translates to good space on the inside. Although the Kushaq has the longer wheelbase, it is still shorter than the Creta because it has really short overhangs.

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta - Engine Specs

Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Engine 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo / 1.5L 4-cyl Turbo 1.5L 4-cyl NA / 1.4L 4-cyl Turbo Power 115PS / 150PS 114PS/140PS Torque 175Nm / 250Nm 144Nm / 242Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT / 6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG 6-speed MT, CVT / 7-speed DCT

Both the Skoda Kushaq and the Hyundai Creta are offered with two petrol engines. The base 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine on the Creta is comparable to the 1.0L turbo-petrol engine on the Kushaq, While both engines are almost identical in terms of power, the Kushaq has more torque, thanks to the turbocharger. It produces as much power as the Creta but with a smaller engine and one less cylinder, again, thanks to the turbocharger. While both engines are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the automatic gearbox on the Creta is a CVT unit. Meanwhile, the Kushaq gets a proper torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The larger turbo-petrol engines of both SUVs are more evenly matched in terms of specs. Both engines have four cylinders, although the Kushaq has slightly more displacement. The Kushaq still has 10hp and 8Nm more torque than the Creta. So in terms of specs on paper, the Kushaq clearly has the upper hand. Both SUVs are offered with a 7-speed DCT gearbox but the Kushaq is also offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox with the larger turbo-petrol engine. This should really be a driver's delight.

Where the Creta does have an edge over the Kushaq is with its diesel engine. Hyundai also offers a 115PS/250Nm 1.5L diesel engine on the Creta. The engine comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Hyundai recently revealed that almost 51% of all Creta buyers have been opting for the diesel variants, showing that market demand for diesel vehicles in this segment is still huge. And that is where the Kushaq will really miss out on.

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta - Exterior Design

While styling can definitely be a subjective choice, the Kushaq is a smart and handsome looking car and the Creta is not. And there are no two ways about it. The new-gen Hyundai Creta has always divided opinion about its styling and even after being on the road for about a year, the Creta's styling still has not grown on many. The rather oddly styled grille, the split LED headlamps and tail lamps, and the overall profile of the SUV do not come together very well.

Conversely, the Skoda Kushaq adopts a much more conventional but striking design philosophy. It looks typically Skoda with its butterfly grille, flanked by split LED headlamps on either side. The proportions are spot on, the clean and crisp lines give it a no-nonsense look and the heavy body cladding and rugged skid plates on the front and rear bumper give it a muscular SUV appeal that the Creta simply does not have. Styling should really work in favor of the Creta.

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta - Interior Design

Fortunately, both SUVs have a very likeable interior design. The Creta is not as polarizing on the inside as it is on the outside. In fact, it takes the conventional approach of a well-laid out Hyundai interior with good ergonomics. The four-spoke steering wheel, large infotainment screen, and the stylish AC vents do stand out. However, it sure is not as flamboyant as that of the Kushaq.

Speaking of which, the Skoda Kushaq has a gorgeous interior layout. The design is flamboyant and the dashboard has a beautiful layered effect. The gloss-black trims on the dual-tone interior add a sense of drama and the ergonomics are spot on here as well. Overall, it is the Kushaq that feels a tad bit more upmarket, premium and perhaps beautiful.

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta - Features

While both SUVs are very well loaded with features, there are some key differences that are worth pointing out. And in typical Hyundai fashion, it is the Creta that has the upper hand. While most features are standard across both SUVs, the Creta additionally gets a panoramic sunroof (the Kushaq only gets a normal sunroof), digital instrument cluster that gives you lot more information than on the Kushaq, three drive modes and traction modes, and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen system. Other features such as ventilated seats, wireless charging, connected car tech, cruise control, steering mounted controls, etc are standard on both SUVs.

