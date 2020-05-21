Skoda Karoq snapped on its way to dealer, to be launched on 26 May

The Skoda Karoq is being dispatched to dealers in India now, suggests new spy shots that started floating on social media recently. Its launch is scheduled to take place on 26 May.

The Skoda Karoq is available in India in only one variant, with plenty of high-end features included as standard. On the outside, it features full LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels and LED rear combination lamps. Interior highlights include a panoramic sunroof, beige leather upholstery, two-zone automatic climate control, LED ambient lighting, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

On the safety front, Skoda boasts 9 airbags as the main attraction of the Karoq in India. The company will, however, offer many more safety technologies. These are expected to include ESC (Electronic Stability Control), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and Parktronic system.

Skoda offers the Karoq in India with only the EA211 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine linked to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine is turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit that produces a maximum power of 150 PS at 5,000-6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 250 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm. An AWD system is not available, neither as standard nor as an option.

The price of the Skoda Karoq could be around INR 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Early birds can reserve their Skoda Karoq with an official pre-booking of INR 50,000. Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver and Quartz Grey are the colour options available.

