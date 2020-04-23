Skoda Kodiaq relaunch in India likely to be delayed - IAB Report

We already knew that the Skoda Kodiaq was going to be temporarily discontinued in India because of the BS6 transition. However, in a new development, it has come to light that the relaunch of the Skoda Kodiaq may take longer than expected.

Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda (India) is the one who has revealed the new development. Replying to query about a possible delay in the Skoda Kodiaq relaunch on Twitter recently, Hollis said: “Yes, it’s possible.”

Regular readers would know that Volkswagen Group is phasing out its staple 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine in India because of the BS6 transition in the country. The company is upgrading all its models to comply with the BS6 emission norms with petrol engines.

Skoda will replace the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine of the Kodiaq to a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine for the BS6 transition. The BS4 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine produces 150 PS at 3,500-4,000 rpm and 340 Nm of torque at 1,750-3,000 rpm. One would expect a more powerful engine in such a pricey, 7-seat SUV. The new petrol engine coming this year will fix that concern.

The BS6 2.0-litre TSI Skoda plans to introduce in the Kodiaq in India develops 190 PS at 4,200-6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500,4200 rpm. As before, the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission and an AWD system will be standard. The company may price the Kodiaq petrol from under INR 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

