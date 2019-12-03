Skoda Kamiq spied on test in India once again

Skoda has a number of new upcoming products for the Indian market and a Kamiq-like premium B-SUV is one of them. The Kamiq was spotted during road tests in India not long back, and now it is again in the headlines thanks to Overdrive's spy shots. It was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March this year.

The Kamiq is the smallest SUV from Skoda. It won't be launched in India, but the first product from the 'India 2.0 Plan' will be related to it. It's probably here for component testing. The lack of camouflage further strengthens our speculation that the Kamiq isn't being tested in India to launch it. It's likely being tested for one of its engines, perhaps the 1.5L TSI Evo unit.

The Skoda Kamiq is originally built on the VW's MQB A0 platform, while the India-specific model will make use of the relatively economical MQB A0 IN platform. Its length will span up to 4.2 - 4.3 metres which will be at par with the Hyundai Creta. Also, the India-specific model will use a larger wheelbase which will help Skoda to carve out greater interior space. In terms of exteriors, it will look more masculine and traditional SUV-like proportions.

In terms of interiors, the India-specific Skoda SUV will likely feature a large 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, eSIM for connected vehicle technologies, electrically adjustable front seats, 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster and much more.

When launched, the India-specific Skoda SUV will lock horns with the rivals including Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. A sister model from Volkswagen will arrive in the future.

[Image Source: Overdrive]