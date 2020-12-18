Seven-Seater MG Hector Plus Launching In January 2021!

When MG Motors launched the Hector Plus earlier this year in July, it was launched only as a six-seater with captain seats for the middle row. However, when MG had showcased the Hector Plus at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the company had said it will be available in both six and seven-seater options. Well, MG Motors have finally shed some light on the seven-seater version of the Hector Plus. The MG Hector Plus seven-seater will be launched in January 2021, which is when we are also expecting a facelift for the regular Hector.

On the inside, the new version of the Hector Plus will come with a bench seat for the middle row instead of the captain seats found on the six-seater version. The third row will continue with two seats as before. We are also expecting some more minor cosmetic changes inside and out to differentiate the two versions of the Hector Plus. The regular Hector SUV was recently spotted with new 18-inch alloy wheels and a revised grille. Perhaps these changes will also be making it to the seven-seater MG Hector Plus.

There will however be no changes under the hood and it will continue with the set of engines that's already available on the six-seater Hector Plus. That means It will continue with its FCA-sourced 170hp 2.0-litre diesel engine and the 143hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The petrol engine can also be had with mild-hybrid tech for start/stop functionality and additional torque boost. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard while the non-hybrid turbo-petrol variants also get a 7-speed DCT gearbox option.

Now an expansive features list have always been a strong hold of the regular Hector, then the Hector Plus and so will be the norm with the seven-seater Hector Plus. The equipment list will be shared with the rest of the Hector range. Some of the highlight features include a 10.4-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, MG’s in-car connectivity tech, a panoramic sunroof, an Infinity audio system, ambient lighting, a hands-free boot opening function, powered front seats, heated wing mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Prices for the seven-seater MG Hector Plus will certainly be more than the regular Hector (INR 12.84-17.89 lakh) but it is expected to be quite close to the six-seater Hector Plus (INR 13.74-19.69 lakh). MG Motors is the first mover in this space of seven-seater mid-size SUV. There are seven-seater versions of the Harrier (Gravitas) and Creta coming from Tata and Hyundai respectively. The Hector Plus currently rivals only the Mahindra XUV500, which too will be replaced by a brand new generation next year.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.