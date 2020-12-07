MG Motors Delivers Seven Units Of Gloster In A Single Day In Cochin

MG Motor India have delivered as many as seven Gloster SUVs to its customers in a single day in Cochin, Kerala. MG launched the Gloster in India a couple of months ago to be the country's first autonomous level 1 premium SUV to come with advanced driver assistance systems. Prices for the MG Gloster range from INR 29.98 lakh and go up to INR 35.58 lakh for the top-end trim. This is currently MG's flagship and forth product in India, following the Hector, ZS EV and Hector Plus.

MG Motors retailed 4,163 units in total last month and that incidentally is their highest ever retail sales, recording a growth of 28.5%. As for the Gloster, MG had sold 627 units of the SUV in just the first month of its launch. So far, MG Motors have received more than 2,500 bookings for the Gloster and while the numbers aren't as overwhelming as some other new launches, it has received a fairly good response in the Indian market. In November, MG also sold 3,426 units and 110 units of the Hector and ZS EV in India respectively.

Also Read : Is A Facelift Coming Up For The MG Hector Already?

MG sells the Gloster in India in four variants - Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy. The base Super variant comes only as a seven-seater while the Smart and Savvy variants are offered only as six-seater. It is only the Sharp variant that comes both as a six and seven-seater. The real selling point of the Gloster is however its expansive features list. Its segment-first level-1 autonomous safety features include autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control as well. It’s also very well appointed on the inside with a premium feeling cabin and good quality materials with a lot of tech.

The MG Gloster is available with a 2.0L diesel engine in India in two states of tune. The first features a single turbocharger and produces 163hp and 375Nm. The higher-spec engine comes with twin-turbochargers and produces a much healthier 218hp and 480Nm. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed gearbox as standard. The lower-spec engine is offered with two-wheel drive only while the high-spec engine comes with shift-on-the fly four-wheel drive with selectable drive modes.

The MG Gloster goes up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavor and Mahindra Alturas G4. Frankly, there’s no escaping the sheer size of this vehicle as it is larger than all its rivals. If making a statement with your car is important to you, none will do it better than the Gloster. The MG Gloster has unique strengths which some of its rivals don't. It's the most feature-rich vehicle in the segment with a very premium feeling cabin with tons of space and is fairly capable off the road as well.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.