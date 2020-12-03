Is A Facelift Coming Up For The MG Hector Already?

Its been over a year and a half since MG Motors launched the Hector SUV in India and while it was hugely popular initially, it somehow got a little subdued with the arrival of the Kia Seltos and the new-gen Hyundai Creta. Since then, MG Motors again created some buzz with the launch of the six-seater Hector Plus but that never quite made an impact like the Hector originally did. Now, there are fresh spy shots of a camouflaged MG Hector facelift doing rounds on the internet and an update could be coming up for the SUV very soon.

The updates aren't hugely significant but this could bring the face of the Hector more in tune with the premium Hector Plus. The grille seems to be slightly altered with a new honeycomb-mesh design, just like the Hector Plus. Although the split LED headlamps look identical to the ones in the current model, the upper DRLs could be updated to be similar to the ones seen on the Hector Plus. Elsewhere, the black cladding on the lower front bumper could also be dropped for a cleaner look.

One of the biggest changes is visible in the profile of the SUV. The Hector is quite a large SUV and it's 17-inch wheels look rather tiny and disproportionate with the rest of the body. Spy images of the MG Hector facelift suggest that the updated model could be using these new 5-split-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, which are possibly 18-inches. They fill up the wheel arches much better and look more premium as well. It however does not seem like there will be any changes to the rear profile of SUV from these spy images.

We also do not expect any major changes to the interiors of the Hector, as the Hector Plus itself isn't much different. MG could however spice things up by offering some different trim materials for the dashboard or new colors for the upholstery for a fresh look. The cabin of the Hector is otherwise pretty fine with space being of its strongest points. Some of the standout features include a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, powered driver’s seat, and an Infinity sound system and much more.

There will certainly be no changes under the hood of the MG Hector facelift. It will continue with its FCA-sourced 170hp 2.0-litre diesel engine and the 140hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The petrol engine can also be had with mild-hybrid tech for start/stop functionality and additional torque boost. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard while the turbo-petrol variants also get a DCT gearbox. The facelifted MG Hector could be launched sometime in 201 and it will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier.

[Image Source : YouTube]