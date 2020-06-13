Second design update for Mahindra Roxor in the works - IAB Report

The original Mahindra Roxor’s production has been stopped. Plagued by IP infringement issues since launch, the Mahindra Roxor is becoming a nightmare for Mahindra & Mahindra and Mahindra Automotive North America now.

The Mahindra Roxor debuted in March 2018 as the first Side x Side powersports segment Mahindra model, for sale in the USA and Canada. M&M has been trying to reason with those dubious about the Roxor being a Jeep Wrangler rip-off by saying it that the company holds a license to the Willys design. FCA still filed a lawsuit on M&M and MANA, though, in August 2018, and the U.S. International Trade Commission began investigating the matter in September 2018.

Fast-forward to June 2020, the USITC has reached its final verdict. It has found M&M and MANA guilty of violating section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930. It has said that the appropriate remedy is a Limited Exclusion Order prohibiting the import of the Mahindra Roxor, and Cease and Desist Orders against M&M and MANA.

Below is M&M’s response about the USITC’s aforementioned verdict:

The Company and Mahindra Automotive North America, a Subsidiary of the Company ("MANA") remain resolute in its position that the ROXOR does not dilute or violate Jeep’s trade dress. MANA is therefore considering its options with respect to a further review and appeal of the ITC Determination both during the Presidential review phase of the ITC decision and at the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Mahindra Roxor subject to the USITC ruling was produced in 2018 and 2019 and is no longer in production. It was given a facelift in January this year. “Further design changes are in the works as part of the normal design cycle,” M&M said in a statement released yesterday.

Also See: Red 2020 Mahindra Thar with all the production elements spied

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.