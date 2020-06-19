SEAT unveils two electric scooters under new brand SEAT MO [Video]

Spanish automaker SEAT, a Volkswagen Group entity, has announced a new brand SEAT MO to provide urban mobility solutions. The company has unveiled two electric scooters called SEAT MO eScooter 125 and SEAT MO eKickScooter 65.

SEAT announced the creation of SEAT MO at the official inauguration of CASA SEAT, the company’s new headquarters in the heart of Barcelona. The company also used the event as an opportunity to present the SEAT MO eScooter 125 and SEAT MO eKickScooter 65.

SEAT MO eScooter 125

The SEAT MO eScooter 125 is the brand’s first electric two-wheeler that has been designed for making urban commuting more convenient and easier. It features a 9 kW electric motor integrated into the rear wheel. It produces 240 Nm of peak torque which is sufficient to take the electric scooter from 0-50 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. The eScooter 125 has a top speed of 95 km/h. SEAT MO says that the 5.6 kWh Lithium-ion (swappable) battery of the eScooter 125 is capable of providing a range of up to 125 km.

The SEAT MO eScooter 125 has a fully-digital instrument cluster, large under-seat storage that can accommodate two helmets, and two USB ports. The electric scooter has 3 riding modes - City, Sport, and Eco - along with a Reverse Mode.

SEAT MO eKickScooter 65

The SEAT MO eKickScooter 65 has been designed to provide last-mile connectivity which can also be used by ride-sharing companies. It comes equipped with a 350 W electric motor which and a 551 Wh battery pack. The electric kick scooter has a top speed of 20 km/h and can go up to 65 km on a full charge. It features front and rear lights as well as a brake light and side/rear reflector.

With SEAT MO, the Spanish brand has strengthened its commitment towards urban mobility. The SEAT MO eScooter 125 and SEAT MO eKickScooter 65 are expected to be sold only in Europe initially. Would you like to see them in India? Let us know with a comment below.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Seat updates and other auto news.