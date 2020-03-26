Sadhguru test rides the Jawa Forty Two, praises it [Video]

Jaggi Vasudev, most commonly known as Sadhguru, is a famous personality among the Indians. His passion for cars and motorcycles is not a hidden fact. The Padma Vibhushana awardee recently took the Jawa Forty Two on a spin.

Jawa Motorcycles took to social media to share pictures of Sadhguru with a Jawa Forty Two in Comet Red colour scheme. There’s also a video shared by the motorcycle company in which Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, compares the new Jawa with the old one. Sadhguru says that the new motorbike has a front disc brake and that it still has a single-cylinder engine but it runs on a 4-stroke cycle instead of a 2-stroke cycle like that of the engine of the old Jawa. He also shares that in the past, he had travelled to various parts of the country on the previous-generation Jawa.

Jawa Motorcycles made a comeback in the Indian market in November 2018 when Classic Legends launched the Jawa classic and Jawa Forty-Two. Both the motorcycles received an overwhelming response by the enthusiasts. So much so that within a month, the company had to pull down the order books by announcing that the bikes were sold out till September 2019. Even today, the Jawa Classic and the Jawa Forty-Two have a long waitlist period ranging from 6-11 months across major cities. The BS6 versions of the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty Two were launched in the country earlier this month.

Also Read: Jawa Classic & Jawa 42 deliveries for Feb & March delayed, same expected for April

In November 2019, Classic Legends launched the Jawa Perak. This was the brand’s third motorcycle in its product line-up. Bookings for the Perak began in January 2020 and the deliveries were expected to commence in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jawa Perak deliveries have been indefinitely delayed and won’t begin on 2 April 2020 as scheduled.

For more Jawa news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: Jawa Motorcycles Twitter]