Sadhguru test rides the Jawa Forty Two, praises it [Video]

26/03/2020 - 20:38 | ,  ,  ,   | Utkarsh
Jaggi Vasudev, most commonly known as Sadhguru, is a famous personality among the Indians. His passion for cars and motorcycles is not a hidden fact. The Padma Vibhushana awardee recently took the Jawa Forty Two on a spin.

Sadhguru And Jawa Forty Two
Sadhguru tested a Comet Red Jawa Forty Two.

Jawa Motorcycles took to social media to share pictures of Sadhguru with a Jawa Forty Two in Comet Red colour scheme. There’s also a video shared by the motorcycle company in which Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, compares the new Jawa with the old one. Sadhguru says that the new motorbike has a front disc brake and that it still has a single-cylinder engine but it runs on a 4-stroke cycle instead of a 2-stroke cycle like that of the engine of the old Jawa. He also shares that in the past, he had travelled to various parts of the country on the previous-generation Jawa.

Jawa Motorcycles made a comeback in the Indian market in November 2018 when Classic Legends launched the Jawa classic and Jawa Forty-Two. Both the motorcycles received an overwhelming response by the enthusiasts. So much so that within a month, the company had to pull down the order books by announcing that the bikes were sold out till September 2019. Even today, the Jawa Classic and the Jawa Forty-Two have a long waitlist period ranging from 6-11 months across major cities. The BS6 versions of the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty Two were launched in the country earlier this month.

Sadhguru And Jawa Forty Two Red
Sadhguru had travelled to various parts of the country on the previous-generation Jawa in the past.

In November 2019, Classic Legends launched the Jawa Perak. This was the brand’s third motorcycle in its product line-up. Bookings for the Perak began in January 2020 and the deliveries were expected to commence in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jawa Perak deliveries have been indefinitely delayed and won’t begin on 2 April 2020 as scheduled.

[Source: Jawa Motorcycles Twitter]

Jawa Forty Two - Image Gallery

