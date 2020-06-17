Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 transformed into an impressive hardtail bike by Sosa Metalworks

With their modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Sosa Metalworks have taken the level of customisation to the next vertical. Their custom-built Continental GT 650 is called the Kamala and it is one-of-its-kind.

Sosa Metalworks is a customisation shop owned by Christian Sosa. It is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. They have been fabricating metals for more than 2 decades. This time around, they got their hands on a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and transformed it into an impressive hardtail motorcycle.

The Kamala is so extensively customised that it’s hardly recognisable that it is based on a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. Only a few stock parts and components have been used in this build including the fabulous 650 cc parallel-twin engine. Sosa Metalworks have tried to keep the custom frame of the Kamala as close to the stock bike’s frame as possible.

It can be clearly seen that the Kamala is a hardtail motorcycle. It doesn’t have a suspension at the rear. All the shock absorption duties are handled by the customised front suspension. Also, there are no brakes at the front. Sosa Metalworks has swapped the rear disc brake with the front unit. For the exhausts, it seems that the stock header pipes have just been slashed off to gel with the bike’s overall visual appeal.

Sosa Metalworks have also bolted on a custom-built fuel tank which has been shaped such that it appears to be in sync with the bike’s frame. The Kamala’s saddle is also a very attractive element of the motorcycle. There are no lights in this custom-build. It even misses out on a proper instrument cluster.

The Kamala is indeed a one-of-its-kind. We haven’t seen anything like this modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 before. What’s your favourite feature of this custom-build? Let us know with a comment below.