Modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird with Alien-Like Features Looks Savage

Here’s a Royal Enfield Thunderbird that has been brilliantly modified by Delhi-based Neev Motorcycles. It’s evident from the pictures that a lot of hard work, manhours, and money have been invested to transform a usual cruiser into a savage-looking machine. Neev Motorcycles has named this bike Godzilla which is a perfect match.

A plethora of modifications have been carried out on this Royal Enfield Thunderbird to give it the badass appearance that it has now. For instance, the custom-built fuel tank is an instant attention-grabber. Its angular and sharp design suits the overall look of the motorcycle. The fuel tank also bears the “Godzilla” name on its left side.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Modified into Rugged-Looking Cruiser

We can see in the pictures that this modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird uses the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 headlight. Surprisingly, it fits in well and plays a huge role in the motorcycle’s mean look. The chassis has been modified to reduce the seat height and attach an extended swingarm. Speaking of the saddle, it looks cool, however, we aren’t so sure about the comfort that it would offer. But, perhaps, that doesn’t really matter because this motorcycle doesn’t look like it’s built for comfort.

We like how Neev Motorcycles has come up with the tail section design of this modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird. Its pointy end matches that of the custom carb covers. And, of course, accentuating the rear look of this motorcycle is the extremely wide tyre. Some of the other aftermarket/custom parts that have been used on this build include:

Handlebar

Alloy wheels

Rear tyre hugger

Number plate holder

Exhaust

High-performance air filter

Rear suspension

Belly pan

Fenders

We think that Godzilla certainly has a captivating look and demands attention. It took Neev Motorcycles 3-4 months to complete this project. Well, we would say that the result is definitely worth the time and resources. What are your thoughts about this modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird? Share them with us in the comments below.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.