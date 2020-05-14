Royal Enfield offers worth INR 10,000 announced for new bikes - IAB Report

Royal Enfield has announced offers worth INR 10,000 on the booking of new bikes. These offers are valid until the end of this month.

Customers who book a new Royal Enfield motorcycle by the end of this month will be able to avail benefits worth INR 10,000 in the form of apparels, genuine accessories and extended warranty. The company is also providing 20% off on any additional purchase made on apparels and/or genuine accessories. These offers are valid until 31 May 2020 and applicable on all Royal Enfield bikes. As for the booking, customers can either use the online booking platform or visit a Royal Enfield dealership.

Many Royal Enfield customers had made bookings before the nationwide lockdown was enforced in the country to contain the spread of the devious Coronavirus and are still eagerly waiting for their motorcycles to be delivered instead of cancelling. To express its appreciation to such customers, Royal Enfiled has said that they are also eligible for the latest offers that provide INR 10,000 worth of benefits. This is a small gesture from the company to its loyal customers for their continued support and passion.

Royal Enfield was one of the first motorcycle brands to resume operations in a staggered manner after the Indian Government announced a set of new guidelines with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities on 1 May 2020. But since the nationwide lockdown is still in place, not all Royal Enfield dealerships have reopened. However, the company is expecting around 300 of its outlets to be operational by the mid of this month.

In other news, Royal Enfield is planning to introduce new convenience features for its upcoming bikes. The Chennai-based company will provide Bluetooth connectivity and navigation in its future products.