Production of Royal Enfield Meteor, Classic, Others Halted Temporarily

Production of Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Classic and other RE models have been temporarily halted. The oldest continuous-production motorcycle manufacturer in the world has decided to shut down its plants in Chennai considering the ongoing health situation caused by the second wave of COVID-19.

Royal Enfield has announced that its manufacturing operations across Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal facilities will remain shut between Thursday, 13 May 2021 and Sunday, 16 May 2021. During this period, the company will undertake maintenance activities at its factories.

Royal Enfield has also said that considering the local lockdowns across states and Union Territories impacting retail operations, it does not foresee any significant impact of temporarily halting production on its ability to fulfil the demand. However, the company will continue to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate actions as the situation progresses; and in line with the directives being issued by the government and administrative authorities.

Royal Enfield teams are focused on ensuring support for employees and communities around its facilities. The company has issued advisories to all dealerships in India to adhere to local regulations and follow local administrative orders, as may apply. All other employees across Royal Enfield's offices, including corporate offices in Chennai and Gurgaon, continue to work from home until further notice.

Royal Enfield is not the only automobile company to shut down its manufacturing facilities in light of the second wave of the deadly coronavirus. Earlier this month, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) had also announced that it will temporarily halt the production operations across all its four manufacturing plants in the country (from 1st May to 15th May 2021).

In other news, expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia even further, Royal Enfield has started its operations in Singapore. It has set up a new flagship store at Ubi road.

