Honda CB350RS, Activa & Others Production Temporarily Halted

Considering the current dire circumstances in India as a result of the second wave of the deadly coronavirus, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that it will temporarily halt the production operations across all its four manufacturing plants in the country (from 1st May to 15th May 2021).

India is currently hit hard by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The entire nation is engulfed by the dangerous coronavirus. To curb the spread, several states have imposed lockdowns with certain terms and conditions. In view of the current severe situation, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) will keep production at all its four factories temporarily shut. The company’s plants are located at Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narsapura in Karnataka, and Vithalapur in Gujarat.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has also said that it will utilise this temporary production halt for advancing its annual plant maintenance activities. Depending upon the evolving Covid-19 situation and the market recovery, the firm shall be reviewing its production plan in the subsequent months.

During the temporary production halt, all Honda office associates will continue to Work-From-Home to maintain business continuity while extending all possible support to customers and business partners. Only the essential staff will be working at the plants and various offices across the country.

In other news, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has filed a trademark application for the name “Honda NX200” last month. While not much information in this regard is available at the moment, speculations say that the NX200 is likely to borrow its underpinnings from the Honda Hornet 2.0. It could also draw inspiration from the Honda CX-01 Concept, which the company had showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2014, and the Honda CB190X, a sub 200cc motorcycle that’s currently on sale in the Chinese market.

