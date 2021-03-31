Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Top Speed Test - Can it go Beyond 120km/h?

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been applauded for its surprisingly smooth engine that puts out 20.2bhp of max power and 27Nm of peak torque. It is a brand-new motor that features an advanced SOHC set up and not the conventional pushrod mechanism which Royal Enfield used to have in the previous-gen 350cc mills. The engine also has a balancer shaft that helps to contain the vibration levels.

While the new engine in the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 performs brilliantly in city riding conditions as well as touring scenarios, it would be interesting to see how capable it is in pulling this motorcycle to its top speed. Let’s find that out in this video that has been uploaded by YouTuber Biker Prakash Choudhary.

We can see in the footage that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 pulls quite well till 100km/h, post that, the pace at which it gains speed reduces. After keeping the throttle pinned for a considerable amount of time, the rider is able to achieve just above 120km/h. He gives it another go and the result is the same; the motorcycle just couldn’t go any faster than 120-122km/h.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 isn’t meant for fast riding. Keeping that in mind, a top speed figure of 120km/h is quite decent. The rider says that even at these triple-digit speeds, the motorcycle feels very well planted and stable. The Meteor 350’s expertise lies in the low and mid-range of the rev band. In fact, it can easily cruise at 90-100km/h all day long. Also, thanks to its good ride quality, touring on this motorcycle becomes that much more comfortable and easier.

In other news, Royal Enfield is said to be working on multiple 650cc models for the near future. While details about the upcoming twin-cylinder motorcycles remain a blur as of now, it is being anticipated that a Meteor 650 is under development.

