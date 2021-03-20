Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Looks Impressive in this Digital Rendering

While the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is enjoying its share of success and fame in the Indian market, it seems that it hasn’t been able to impress enthusiasts in the world of motorcycle customisation. Well, at least, we haven’t come across a neatly-done modified Meteor 350. Have you?

While we were searching for an alluring modified Royal Enfield Meteor 350 on the internet, we stumbled upon this impressive digital rendering of the motorcycle. It has been created by an automotive artist called Abin Design who, as per the available information, is based in Kottayam, Kerala.

In this digital rendering, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 looks much more aggressive and eye-catching than it does in its stock form. It is quite evident that a lot of changes have been made to the original design of the motorcycle. For example, the size and shape of the fuel tank have been altered and gives a “Harley-Davidson” kinda look. The same can be said about the lowered down handlebar and front fork gaiters.

We can also see in the digital rendering that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been transformed into a single-seater. The saddle looks pretty bare-bones but goes well with the overall visual appeal of the rendering. The rear fender has been shortened and the taillamp has been mounted on its top. One of the key attractions of this model is its front tyre. It’s a knobbier tyre and it certainly looks good. However, on the other hand, the rear tyre is very different from the front one. That’s a mismatch.

Apart from the aforementioned details, this Royal Enfield Meteor 350 digital rendering also contains a redesigned exhaust with heat wrapping done on the header pipe. We also see a dual rotor set up at the front. The instrument console has been borrowed from the stock bike which comes with Royal Enfield’s Tripper Navigation module.

What do you have to say about this Royal Enfield Meteor 350 digital rendering? Let us know in the comments below.

