Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price, features and every detail leaked so far

It seems that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has created quite a hype among the enthusiasts. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor has to be one of the highly awaited motorcycles of the year. In this story, we are going to cover every detail of the Meteor 350 that we know so far.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Features

Even though Royal Enfield has not released any official information about the Meteor 350, we do have a provisional list of features that we’ve created using all the spy shots of the bike’s prototypes that have been spotted in the past.

Round halogen headlamp with circumferential LED DRL

New instrument cluster with a secondary dial whose function is unknown at the moment

Rotary-type switches on the LHS to control the high/low beam of the headlight

Engine kill switch and self-start button on the RHS

Teardrop fuel tank with simple ‘Royal Enfield’ sticker

Classic rearview mirrors

Wide rider seat

Retro-styled taillight and turn signals

Alloy wheels with body-coloured pinstripes

Conventional telescopic front forks and twin-shock absorbers at the rear

Disc brakes on both the ends with ABS (most probably a dual-channel system)

LHS chain drive

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Specs

Royal Enfield is expected to put an all-new engine in the upcoming Meteor 350. The exact figures remain a mystery so far. However, it is being speculated that the Chennai-based two-wheeler company has worked extensively on this powerplant. The mill would feature a single overhead camshaft (SOHC) instead of a push-road based layout. It would also have an electronic fuel-injection system. The new engine is expected to have lower vibrations and a higher level of refinement.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Colours

A yellow colour production-ready model of the Meteor 350 was spotted last month. So it is very likely that the new Royal Enfield bike will be available in yellow. The other colour options of the motorcycle could include red, white and black.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price

One of the most recent leaked images of the Meteor 350 has revealed the upcoming bike’s price. The image shows a price tag of INR 1,68,550 which appears to include some accessories. It has to be an ex-showroom figure. Speaking of accessories, the Meteor 350 will have many optional accessories such as tinted flyscreen, crash guard, backrest, etc.

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Meteor 350 in India soon after the current lockdown is lifted on 3 May 2020 if the health situation in the country improves.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.