Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched in USA, Prices Start at INR 3.27 Lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been launched in the USA. The new motorcycle from the Chennai-based company will be available in 3 variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova - with prices starting at USD 4,399 that converts to INR 3.27 lakh. It will start reaching the dealerships in May.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price in USA

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 made its global debut in India last year. It is already available on sale in other countries like the Philippines and Thailand. Now, the Thunderbird successor has entered the American market. The base model (Fireball) of the motorcycle has been priced at USD 4,399 (INR 3.27 lakh) whereas the mid variant (Stellar) will set you back by USD 4,499 (INR 3.34 lakh). The range-topping trim (Supernova) carries a price tag of USD 4,599 (INR 3.41 lakh). Following is a variant-wise price table for your reference.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Cafe Racer Digital Avatar Looks Unbelievable

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variant Colour Price in USD Price in INR Fireball Red, Yellow 4,399 3.27 lakh Stellar Black, Blue, Red 4,499 3.34 lakh Supernova Brown, Blue 4,599 3.41 lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Specs

Royal Enfield has used its brand-new 349cc single-cylinder engine in the Meteor 350. With the inclusion of an advanced SOHC and a balancer shaft, RE has managed to contain the vibration levels in this engine. Mated to a newly developed 5-speed gearbox, this motor is capable of producing 20.2bhp of max power and 27Nm of peak torque.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Features

One of the highlighting features of the Meteor 350 is the Tripper Navigation system. It allows riders to connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth and use the Royal Enfiled mobile application to benefit from turn-by-turn navigation. The directions are displayed on a small dial located next to the primary instrument cluster.

Some of the other key features include:

Retro-styled headlamp and taillight

Old-school side turn indicators

LED ring around the headlamp

Relaxed riding position

Alloy wheels

ABS

Comfortable seat

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.