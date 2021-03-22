Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Now Available in the Philippines

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has finally made its way to the Philippines. All three variants (Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova) of the 350cc motorcycle have been launched in the Southeast Asian country. The starting price has been set at PHP 232,000 that converts to INR 3.45 lakh.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was introduced in India in Nov last year. In the same month, the Chennai-based company launched the new Meteor in Thailand. The motorcycle entered the European markets in December and now, it has been made available in the Philippines. Royal Enfield is asking PHP 232,000 (INR 3.45 lakh) for the Fireball variant, PHP 242,000 (INR 3.60 lakh) for Stellar, and PHP 252,000 (INR 3.75 lakh) for the range-topping Supernova model.

Powering the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a brand-new 349cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 20.2bhp of max power and 27Nm of peak torque. It uses an advanced SOHC set up and not the conventional pushrod mechanism which the company used to have in the previous-gen 350cc mills. Thanks to this and the new balancer shaft, the vibration levels in the new Meteor 350 are very well controlled.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes with the Tripper Navigation system which is one of the highlighting features of the motorcycle. It is the company’s first model to get this feature. The Tripper Navigation is a small screen that is located next to the primary instrument cluster. Customers can connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth and use the Royal Enfiled mobile application to benefit from turn-by-turn navigation.

Some of the other key features of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 include:

Retro-styled headlamp and taillight

Old-school side turn indicators

LED ring around the headlamp

Relaxed riding position

Alloy wheels

ABS

Comfortable seat

In other news, Royal Enfield is said to be working on multiple models based on its highly successful 650cc platform. It's being speculated that one of those models could be a Meteor 650.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.