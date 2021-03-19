Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB 350 Exhaust Note Comparo

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Honda H’ness CB 350 were amongst the most awaited motorcycles of 2020. The former was launched in November whereas the latter was introduced a bit earlier in September. There are no two ways about the fact that the Meteor 350 and H’ness CB 350 are each other’s direct rivals. So, we decided to create a short video clip to compare their exhaust notes.

In the video, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the first to be fired up. The motorcycle is revved up a couple of times and we must say that it sounds quite good. Its exhaust note might not have the “original thump” that RE motorcycles are famous for but that doesn’t mean it’s not pleasing to the ears. We feel that it has a good amount of bass even at idle. As the revs climb up, the exhaust note becomes throatier, gruntier, and louder. It’s to be noted that the motorcycle here has the stock exhaust, however, RE does provide official slip-ons.

Now, moving to the Honda H’ness CB 350. As soon as the bike is started, we are greeted by a loud exhaust note. We feel that while it’s loud indeed, it does not have the right amount of bass to it which kinda ruins the experience. There’s a hollowness in the sound which might not be appreciated by everyone. It’s not as pleasing as that of the Meteor 350.

What do you guys have to say about the exhaust notes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Honda H’ness CB 350? Do let us know in the comments below.

In related news, Royal Enfield is said to be working on multiple models based on its successfully 650cc platform. One of those models could be a Meteor 650. On the other hand, Honda launched the CB350RS, a sportier version of the H’ness CB 350, in India last month.

