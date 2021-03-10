Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Looks Better than Stock

We’ve come across numerous modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycles in the past. Some of them were really artworks and made us go “wow”. Today, we’ve stumbled upon yet another modified INT 650 which certainly looks much better than the stock motorbike.

This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a work of K-Speed. Based in Thailand, they are quite popular in the world of motorcycle customisation. For this particular project, they have used several aftermarket parts which have enhanced the overall visual appeal of the bike.

To begin with, we can see in the images that a minimal-looking mesh-type headlight grille has been installed. Then we’ve got the small circular turn signals that replace the original rectangular ones. K-Speed have also used a pair of fork gaiters which add to the bold and muscular front look. The side profile of the motorcycle has been changed, too, thanks to the new side panels and engine covers. The full-system exhaust setup is also a head-turner.

Some of the other parts that K-Speed have used in this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 include handlebar grips, brake and clutch levers, CNC rearview mirrors, CNC frame sliders, and seat. The rear end of the motorcycle features an aftermarket LED taillamp which suits the overall look of the machine. The tyres have also been changed. While the front suspension is stock, the rear twin shock absorbers have been replaced by a pair of aftermarket units.

The engine of this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 appears to be left untouched. It’s a 648cc twin-cylinder motor that is capable of producing 47hp of max power at 7250rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5250rpm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by slip and assist clutch. Thanks to the 270-degree firing order, it has a sweet exhaust note which should be enhanced by the full-system aftermarket unit installed.

What do you have to say about this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650? Let us know in the comments below.

