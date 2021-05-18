Watch Foreign Media Review RE Meteor 350 - VIDEO

After making its international debut in India last year, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has gradually started to reach other countries in the world. The all-new 350cc motorcycle has been introduced in the European market and the Philippines. It has also made its way into the USA where it has been launched at a starting price of USD 4,399 that converts to INR 3.21 lakh. While we are quite familiar with the Meteor 350 and have already reviewed it, here’s a video that shows us what the foreign media has to say about the motorcycle.

We can see in the footage that the female rider appreciates the retro-modern design of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. She applauds the styling, visual aspects, and symmetry of the motorcycle. She also shares details about the colours and variants available in the USA which are the same that we have here in India. So, there are 3 variants in total with the Fireball being the entry-level model. The Supernova is the range-topping model whereas the Stellar sits in the middle.

According to the rider, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 offers a relaxed and upright riding position that makes it easier to cruise comfortably all day long. The motorcycle also has a low seat height which should be a welcoming feature for short, beginner, and female riders. However, the seat doesn’t provide as much comfort as you would expect it to. Perhaps, the seat options available in the accessories list would be better.

Speaking about the engine of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the rider says she likes how the counterbalancer works to keep the vibration levels at a minimum especially in the mid and high revs. She also finds the gearing of the motorcycle to be spot-on which allows her to cruise comfortably on highways doing speeds of around 70 mph (112 km/h). And, of course, there’s Royal Enfield’s proud thump in the exhaust note.

The rider also shares that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 isn’t meant to ride aggressively, be it on a straight road or twisties. The motorcycle is a cruiser and it does that very well. It even handles brilliantly provided it isn’t pushed too hard. She also finds the bike to be lightweight which is very confidence inspiring especially for beginner riders. Another interesting thing about the Meteor 350 is its Tripper Navigation. Riders can connect their smartphones to this system via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details.

The rider concludes the video by saying that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 proves to be an overall great package. It might not be the most premium motorcycle out there but it has the potential to open doors for many beginner riders.

