Upcoming 650cc RE Cruiser to be Called Royal Enfield Shotgun?

We know that Royal Enfield has been testing a new cruiser based on the highly successful 650cc platform for quite some time now. Several test mules of the motorcycle have been sighted in the past revealing key details. While the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant remains tight-lipped about the upcoming machine, the latest speculations suggest that the company could name the 650cc Cruiser as the Royal Enfield Shotgun.

As per a leaked image, Royal Enfield has filed a trademark application for the moniker “Royal Enfield Shotgun”. The application has been submitted online around a week ago, however, any further details about the same haven’t surfaced yet. While we have been waiting for Royal Enfield to shed some light on the matter, meanwhile, speculations started to emerge stating that the company could be planning to use this name for its upcoming 650cc Cruiser.

Royal Enfield has trademarked several names in the past such as the Hunter, Sherpa, and Roadster. However, even today, the company hasn’t revealed for which products it will use these titles. But the world of the internet had already allotted a couple of these names to Royal Enfield motorcycles undergoing road testing. Similar is the case with the Royal Enfield Shotgun. There’s no official statement giving details about the motorcycle that will bear this title, however, speculations suggest that it’s likely going to be the forthcoming 650cc Cruiser. What do you have to say about that? Let us know in the comment section below.

To jog up your memory, based on the previous reports, the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser would be powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin engine that is currently being used in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It is capable of delivering 47hp of max power at 7250rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5250rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch. Some of the other expected key features of the 650cc Cruiser include USD front forks, low-slung dual exhaust, Tripper Navigation, alloy wheels, etc. For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.