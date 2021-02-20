The Royal Enfield Himalayan made its debut in 2016. Since then, the dual-sport motorcycle has been able to create a huge fan following all around the world. Yes, it had its own share of criticism during its initial days but over time it has proved its mettle.

The 2021 model of the Himalayan has been launched recently. It was one of the highly awaited motorcycles of the year. To make things interesting, Royal Enfield has added a few new features and tweaked some parts. One of the biggest attractions of the 2021 Himalayan is the Tripper Navigation which was introduced in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 last year. This system basically allows riders to connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. It is powered by Google Maps and Royal Enfield app.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan enjoys a huge fan base in Kerala and the updated model with new colours and elements, and MIY (Make-It-Yours) customisation feature, has further enhanced the excitement levels of the customers in the state. No wonder why Royal Enfield has been able to sell 100 units of the Himalayan in a single day here!

Apart from the Tripper Navigation, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with a redesigned windscreen that is tinted and a bit taller and wider. Also, it carries the company’s branding at the bottom. The company has also worked on the seat to enhance the overall comfort levels, especially during long-distance rides. Taking feedback from the customers, Royal Enfield has altered the design of the front rack. It is now smaller and also has a different shape. As a result, taller riders’ knees wouldn’t come in contact with it even while standing and riding. The rear rack has also been revised and can carry loads of up to 7kg.

The engine of the new Royal Enfield Himalayan remains the same - a 411cc single churning out 24.3 bhp of max power at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque in the 4000 to 4500 rpm range. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield has also kept the suspension, brakes, tyres, and wheels untouched.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.