New Royal Enfield Himalayan: What Makes it Better than Old Model?

Royal Enfield launched the new Himalayan last week. It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that it was one of the highly anticipated motorcycles of the year. It has a huge fan base, not just here in India but in several other countries as well. And the new model got its fans pretty excited. So, what makes the new Royal Enfield Himalayan better than the old model? Read on to find out.

New Useful & Practical Features

Royal Enfield has added a few new features and tweaked a few parts to enhance the overall ride and ownership experience of the Himalayan. The primary addition to the new model is the Tripper Navigation. It made its debut with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that was launched in India last year.

Basically, it allows riders to connect their smartphones via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. This feature should, if not fully eliminate, reduce the usage of aftermarket mobile mounts for navigation purposes. Also, considering that many riders use the Himalayan for long-distance touring, the presence of an in-built navigation feature would certainly be beneficial. It would also come in handy even while commuting in the cities.

Royal Enfield has also redesigned the windscreen. It is slightly taller and also appears to be a bit wider to cover up the Tripper Navigation module. It is tinted and bears the company’s branding at the bottom. RE has also worked on the seat to make it more comfortable especially for long rides. The front rack has been redesigned so that taller riders don’t need to worry about their knees coming in contact with it, especially while standing and riding. Also, the rear carrier has been tweaked. It is now smaller and sits almost flush with the pillion seat. It can carry loads of up to 7kg.

New Colours

To keep things fresh in the aesthetics department, Royal Enfield has added 3 new colour options for the 2021 Himalayan. There’s a camouflage Pine Green, bold and masculine Granite Black, and beautiful and striking Mirage Silver. Apart from the new colour options, Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, and Rock Red paint schemes from the previous model have been carried over. So which one would you pick?

New Yet Old

Royal Enfield hasn’t really changed the rudimentary elements of the Himalayan. The updated model continues to draw power from the same 411cc single-cylinder engine which puts out 24.3 bhp of max power at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque in the 4000 to 4500 rpm range. Even the suspension setup, chassis, braking system, wheels as well as the tyres have been carried forward. It is being said that the motorcycle has been refined even further but we will have to ride it to comment on that.

Even though the mechanicals of the new Himalayan is almost the same as before, we think that the added features would make a difference and make the updated model a better overall package. We feel that people would appreciate the minor changes as they clock some miles on the odo.

These were the reasons which make the new Royal Enfield Himalayan better than the old model. What are your views about it? Let us know in the comments below.

