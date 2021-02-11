New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched, is RE’s 2nd Bike w/ Tripper NAV

Extensive road testing and several spy shots later, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan is finally here in the flesh. The Chennai-based firm has today launched the updated model of its only dual-sport motorcycle.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan - What’s New

Most of the added features in the new Himalayan were revealed from the numerous spy shots that had surfaced the internet in the past. However, things have now become official. So here’s what’s new in the new Himalayan.

Tripper Navigation - the 2021 Himalayan is Royal Enfield’s second motorcycle to get this system. It made its debut with the Meteor 350 that was launched in India last year. This system basically allows riders to connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. It is powered by Google Maps and Royal Enfield app.

Redesigned windscreen

New and improved seat

Tweaked front rack for carrying jerry cans

Also Read: 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spied Again - Listen to its Exhaust Note!

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Colours

Royal Enfield has introduced 3 new colour options for the new Himalayan. They include the Granite Black, Mirage Silver, and Pine Green. Along with these new paint schemes, Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, and Rock Red colours from the previous model have been carried over. So, the new Himalayan has a total of 6 colours.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specs

Royal Enfield has made no mechanical changes in the 2021 Himalayan. Powering the new motorcycle is the same 411cc single-cylinder engine which delivers 24.3 bhp of max power at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque in the 4000 to 4500 rpm range. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed unit. The braking system, suspension setup, tyres and wheels combination; everything is left untouched.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is available at a starting price of INR 2,36,286*. The most expensive model will set you back by INR 2,44,284*. Following is a detailed price table for your reference.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Colour Price* Mirage Silver (new) INR 2,36,286 Gravel Grey INR 2,36,286 Lake Blue INR 2,40,285 Rock Red INR 2,40,285 Pine Green (new) INR 2,44,284 Granite Black (new) INR 2,44,284

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*On-road