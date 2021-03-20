Crazy Garage’s Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is Complete Lunatic

Here’s a custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 that’s going to make you fall in love with the twin-cylinder motorcycle. This lunatic build has been created by Crazy Garage of South Korea. And we must say that it’s one of the heavily customised GT 650s that we’ve ever come across.

Builder Kim Chi-Hyun, the founder of Crazy Garage, has named the custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as the “GT 650 RS”. As it is evident from the images, the motorcycle has gone through some serious modifications to become a race track machine inspired by AMA superbikes of the 1980s. For example, the engine is running on several S&S Cycle parts such as high compression pistons, a hot cam, and a heavy-duty clutch. The airbox has been removed and the stock exhausts have been replaced by a beautifully crafted freeflow system. Giving these performance parts company is Dynojet Power Commander and Quickshifter.

Ohlins are handling the suspension duties on both ends whereas the braking is under the supervision of Brembo. To cool down the front rotors, Crazy Garage have installed custom carbon ducts. Clearly, a lot of weight shedding has been performed. For example, the stock wire-spoke rims have been given away and coming in at their place is extremely lightweight 17-inch alloys from Marchesini wearing Metzeler Racetec RR tyres.

We like how the oil-cooler has been located at the front of the motorcycle. It somehow gives a face to this custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. Crazy Garage have also added a halogen headlight to finish things off at the front. Interestingly, the 9L fuel tank of this machine is placed neatly under the seat and the so-called “ visible tank” has been built from thin-gauge steel.

Since this custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is inspired by AMA superbikes of the 1980s, it features a retro-styled cockpit that includes an analogue rev counter in the centre, a couple of tell-tale lights, and a Yoshimura digital temperature meter. Some of the other components of this machine consist of:

Single-sided swingarm

Quick-action throttle

ECU map switch on the handlebar

No ABS

Ducati triple trees

Custom handlebar

LED taillamp

