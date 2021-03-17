How Frugal is Royal Enfield Continental GT 650? – VIDEO

With increasing prices of fuel, following the passion of riding a big motorcycle is not an easy affair anymore. However, mid-capacity motorcycles are generally considered as the best bet when comprising power for the increased fuel economy is the task. If it’s an A2-license category motorcycle that boasts of displacement volume as big as some mid-capacity motorcycles, then the deal becomes even sweeter. Something of the same sort is done by the Indian manufacturer - Royal Enfield, in the form of Continental GT 650. The 650cc motorcycle is an A2-license category offering with a peak power output of 47 PS. But, how frugal is the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650? Here’s a video that answers this ‘Kitna deti hai’ question.

The above video was uploaded by Kartik Customz on YouTube. In the video, the host starts by emptying out the fuel tank of his Continental GT650, followed by pouring a litre of fuel in the tank. He then starts riding the motorcycle on an empty stretch of highway at different speeds. The motorcycle manages to cover 23 kilometres before coming to a stop as it runs out of fuel. The rider then pours one more litre of petrol into the motorcycle’s tank to get back home. The technique used by the host to measure the fuel efficiency of his Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 might be correct, but it isn’t a healthy one for the engine. We don’t advise using this method to find out the fuel consumption of a vehicle because trying to run an engine with no fuel results in damaging the fuel pump. Hence, the much-appreciated tank-to-tank method comes up as a superior one.

Talking of the mileage, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 delivers 23 kilometres to a litre in this test, which is great for a motorcycle of this segment. Although, we believe that gentle throttle inputs can make for increased figures. The Royal Enfield GT 650 comes with a twin-cylinder motor that displaces 650 cubic centimetres of charge to develop 47 PS and 52 Nm. Interestingly, Royal Enfield is using a 270-degree crank on this engine for a better firing order, which also results in an improved exhaust note. With an ex-showroom price of INR 2.82 lakh, it rivals the likes of KTM Duke 390, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, and more.

