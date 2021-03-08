Royal Enfield Classic 650 - Here’s How it Would Look Like

There have been speculations in the recent past that a Royal Enfield Classic 650 is under development. While the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has not released any official statement about the same, we do know that the company is indeed working on multiple bikes based on its highly successful 650cc platform thanks to the various spy shots.

The much-awaited 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser has been spied testing several times. And it is being anticipated that Royal Enfield Meteor 650 and Classic 650 are also in the pipeline. In fact, in late February 2021, a spy video surfaced on the internet that had caught the upcoming 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser undergoing road testing. Interestingly, the footage had also captured two more different prototypes which appear to be based on the same 650cc platform. One of them could be the Royal Enfield Classic 650.

Also Read: 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spied on City Streets [Video]

While we definitely need to be patient to get any official confirmation about the new 650cc Royal Enfield bikes, we don’t need to wait to see how the alleged Classic 650 would like. Here’s a rendering of the same created by our very own in-house digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 rendering shows us that the motorcycle would more or less have a design that we are quite familiar with. However, there are some new features. For example, the front suspension duties would be handled by a pair of USD forks which are likely to make their debut with the 650cc Cruiser. We also see a slightly revised saddle and pillion grab rail. The rear end consists of a new taillight cluster and turn indicators.

Undoubtedly, the biggest change is quite prominent. It’s the heart of the motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to draw power from the same 648cc twin-cylinder engine which we have experienced on the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It’s a sweet motor with a 270-degree firing order resulting in a melodious exhaust note. It is capable of producing 47hp of max power at 7250rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5250rpm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by slip and assist clutch.

While the Royal Enfield Classic 650 does make sense, we think that Royal Enfield would first introduce the next-gen Classic 350 that would feature the brand’s newly developed 349cc single-cylinder engine that made its debut with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Which Royal Enfield motorcycle are you waiting for? Let us know in the comments below.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.