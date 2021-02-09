Royal Enfield Classic 350 Real-World Fuel Economy Test [Video]

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been on sale for umpteen years now. It is RE’s one of the most popular products among the masses. Perhaps, it’s the motorcycle’s retro looks that lure in the buyers. Which aspect of the Classic 350 do you think is the most attractive? Let us know in the comments. Anyway, moving on; one of the most common questions that people ask about the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is regarding its real-world fuel economy. Maybe the following video, that has been created by YouTuber KSC Vlogs, will answer it.

We can see in the video that a Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the beautiful Stealth Black colour has been chosen for the fuel economy test. This model stands out from the other available paint schemes because of its pure black look which is further accentuated by the contrasting red highlights. It also comes equipped with alloy wheels from the factory.

The test begins by riding the Royal Enfield Classic 350 around to exhaust the remaining fuel in the tank. Then the rider fills up the bike with a litre of petrol. Unfortunately, the Classic 350 does not have a trip meter so, its odometer reading has been taken as the reference. At the time of filling the fuel, the reading on the odo is 1228.

The rider then starts riding the motorcycle. As can be seen in the footage, the bike is being ridden in various road conditions that include highway, broken roads, and city traffic. This ensures that the result would indeed show the real-world fuel economy of the Classic 350.

After a few minutes, the entire litre of fuel is consumed and the motorcycle comes to a halt. The rider tries to fire it up again but to no avail. Now, at this point, the reading on the odometer says 1265. Hence, the fuel economy of the bike comes out to be 37km/l.

Of course, several factors contribute to the fuel efficiency of a motorcycle. However, the above result should give you a fairly decent idea about how many kilometres you can cover on your Classic 350 in a litre of petrol.

Have you ever tested the fuel economy of your Classic 350? Do share the figures with us in the comments below.

