Tata Motors Crosses 2.5 Lakh EV Sales, Outlines Aggressive Launch Roadmap

Tata Motors has crossed a major milestone in India’s electric mobility journey, surpassing 250,000 cumulative electric vehicle sales. The automaker currently commands a dominant 66% share of the Indian EV market and has confirmed an ambitious product expansion plan running through FY30.

A key highlight of this achievement is the Nexon EV, which has become the first electric car in India to cross 100,000 cumulative sales since its launch in 2020. Tata Motors’ existing EV portfolio spans multiple segments and includes the Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV, and the Xpres-T for fleet operators.

Looking ahead, Tata Motors plans to strengthen its EV lineup further with the launch of the Sierra EV and a new Punch EV in 2026. These will be followed by the introduction of the Avinya range of premium electric vehicles later the same year. By FY30, the company aims to roll out five all-new EV nameplates, alongside regular updates and refreshes across its current range.

Charging infrastructure remains a key focus area. Tata Motors claims access to over 200,000 charging points nationwide and plans to expand this network to 400,000 chargers by 2027 and one million by 2030. The company already operates 100 MegaCharging Hubs offering charging speeds of 120 kW and above.

To further localise its EV ecosystem, Tata Motors will source battery cells from Agratas’ upcoming gigafactory in Sanand, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India’s electric future.