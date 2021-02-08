Discarded Royal Enfield Classic 350 Restored, Looks Better than Stock

Little Things Matter - a clear example of this saying is the Royal Enfield Classic 350 that we have stumbled upon. We can see in the video below, that has been uploaded by YouTuber Ayush Verma, that there’s what appears to be an accidental Classic 350 that has been discarded by the owner for some reason. After eating dust for, perhaps, months, the motorcycle has now been restored. With only a few modifications, the bike has been totally revamped and looks better than it used to do in stock condition.

What Mods Have Been Implemented?

From what we can infer from the video, not a lot of modifications have been implemented in this Royal Enfield Classic 350. Starting from the front end, the stock headlamp has been replaced with an aftermarket LED unit which features an amber ring. We also spot different indicators. We think that the chrome-plated front fender should have gelled with the modified motorcycle more if it had been finished in black just like the fuel tank. Wouldn’t you agree?

A wide handlebar has been used here. It certainly isn’t the best one for this bike and is likely to get replaced by a different unit, as told in the footage. The rear fender and pillion seat has been discarded and a custom rider seat has been installed. It appears to be more comfortable than the stock seat. Apart from that, a custom rear fender will be fitted to complete the rear-end look.

Perhaps, one of the biggest modifications that have been performed on this Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the aftermarket exhaust. It looks a bit larger than what was needed. It is finished in chrome but the black end cap adds a good contrast. We also see that the stock wire-spoke wheels have been let go and a pair of alloy wheels have been used. These were already present when the motorcycle was sitting idle, perhaps, after an accident. The tyres, however, are new.

