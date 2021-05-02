Watch Royal Enfield Bullet 500 Being Ridden on Scenic Twisty Road

You should be able to find a plethora of videos on YouTube showing enthusiasts riding high-end motorcycles on twisty roads doing knee-downs, elbow-downs, and whatnot. However, there aren’t a whole lot of people who would like to ride on a scenic serpentine road on an old-school Royal Enfield Bullet 500. Interestingly, we’ve come across a video in which a rider is astride his Bullet 500 and riding the vintage motorcycle on a beautiful twisty road.

We can see in the footage that the route on which the Royal Enfield Bullet 500 is being ridden is, indeed, breathtaking. We’re quite sure that most of the motorcyclists out there would love to take this fantastic road on their beloved machines. However, apart from the picturesque view, what amazes us is the raw sound of the Bullet 500 that has been captured in the video. It feels like there’s an aftermarket exhaust slapped on as the note is louder than the usual but not too loud to become annoying. We can also hear some pops and bangs while the rider is rev-matching and downshifting.

While the speedometer of the Royal Enfield Bullet 500 isn’t crystal clear in the footage, we reckon that during some parts of the road, the retro-styled motorcycle managed to achieve triple-digit speeds which in itself is quite commendable, isn’t it? We can say that this particular model has been very well maintained by the owner. To jog up your memory, the Bullet 500 runs on a 499cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. While it might not impress you with its power output, it generates tarmac-ripping torque. The motor is capable of producing 27.2bhp of max power at 5250rpm and 41.3Nm of peak torque at 4000rpm.

In other news, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been recently spotted testing once again. It has been undergoing road tests for quite a while now and should be launched in India in the near future.

