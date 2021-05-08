This Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Chain Lubrication Method Works Wonders?

Chain lubrication is one of the basic motorcycle maintenance activities. A well-lubed and looked-after chain ensures a smooth ride quality. Experiencing an unpleasant ride quality and high chain noise, a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 owner opts for an unconventional chain lubrication method. Does it work wonders? Let’s find out.

In the video, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 owner shares that he hasn’t been able to pay much attention to his motorcycle’s chain for the last month. He has noticed that the chain has become hard and also contains rust marks. Hence, he visits a motorcycle garage that provides an unconventional chain lubrication method.

Also Read: Watch Royal Enfield Bullet 500 Being Ridden on Scenic Twisty Road

To use this chain lubrication technique, the mechanic removes the chain from the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and cleans it properly. Meanwhile, another mechanic attends a metal box. Inside the box, there’s liquefied grease and an arrangement to implement heat using electricity. The increase in temperature melts the grease.

The cleaned chain of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is placed inside the box with the help of a metal wire. It is completely submerged into the liquefied grease. The lid is closed and the electrical connection to the box is provided. After around 20 minutes, the chain is removed from the box and put aside to cool down. The melted grease seeps deep into the linkages and later solidifies, thus, lubing the chain thoroughly.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 owners tells that he notices a huge difference in his motorcycle’s ride quality after getting this treatment done. It almost feels like a brand-new chain-sprocket set is installed. He also shares that the particular device used for lubricating his chain is almost 25 years old. Hence, it isn’t a new technology rather a very old-school method that is not practised widely now.

How do you lube your motorcycle’s chain? Have you ever used or come across this lubrication method? Let us know in the comments below.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.