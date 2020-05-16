Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 gets its first price hike - IAB Report

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 was launched in March this year at a starting price of INR 1.21 lakh*. The most affordable Royal Enfield bike has now received its first price hike.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 has two variants - Standard and ES (Electric Start). The Standard variant is available 4 colour options - Black, Forest Green, Bullet Silver and Onyx Black. At the time of the launch, the Bullet Silver and Onyx Black colour options retailed at INR 1,21,583* whereas the Black and Forest Green colour options were priced at INR 1,27,750*. On the other hand, the Bullet 350 ES BS6 is available in 3 colour options - Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue. The ES variant had a sticker price of INR 1,37,194*. Royal Enfield has now hiked the prices of all the Bullet 350 BS6 configurations.

Model Colour Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Bullet 350 BS6 (Standard) Bullet Silver and Onyx Black INR 1,21,583 INR 1,24,338 INR 2,755 Black and Forest Green INR 1,27,750 INR 1,30,505 INR 2,755 Bullet 350 ES BS6 (Electric Start) Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue INR 1,37,194 INR 1,39,949 INR 2,755

Even after the price hike, the Bullet 350 BS6 continues to be the most affordable Royal Enfield bike available in the country right now.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 uses a revised 346 cc single-cylinder engine that has fuel injection. This mill churns out 19.1 BHP of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Some of the key features of the Bullet 350 BS6 include:

Round headlight with a chrome mask

Tiny fog lamps on either side of the headlamp

Chrome exhaust

Classic rearview mirrors

35 mm telescopic front forks and 5-step preload-adjustable twin rear shock absorbers

280 mm front disc brake and a 153 mm rear drum brake

Single-channel ABS

Apart from the Bullet 350 BS6, the Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 has also received a price hike.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi